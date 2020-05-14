Kpetoe River Dredging Underway

Image source: Remu Oy

The Kpetoe River dredging operations, aimed to solve the perennial flooding of parts of Kpetoe township – the capital of Agotime Ziope District in Ghana, are officially underway, local media reports. 

Commenting the latest news, Mr. John Kwaku Amenyah, Agotime Ziope District Chief Executive (DCE), said that the project was expected to be completed in two weeks.

“The completion of this project will bring relief to the people as it will put to rest their horrid annual displacement and destruction of their properties,” he said.

The DCE also added that work had also resume on the construction of a culvert on River Akwetey, which has been stalled since 2008 and was also expected to be completed before the rain sets in this year.

