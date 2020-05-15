TV Dredging to Build Dredger for Hoftijzer Verhuur

zoom Image source: hollandshipyardsgroup.com

TV Dredging has been nominated by Hoftijzer Verhuur- en Aannemingsbedrijf to build a new deep suction dredger and booster pontoon.

The new custom-build vessel will be used for sand extraction.

The in-house engineered vessel – type TVD DSD 35 DE – will have a dredging depth of 37m. The main vessel measures 20,00m long and 9,10m width. Measurements of the booster pontoon are 9,00m long and 3,50m width.

The totally installed generator power is 1690kW for powering of a 355kW jet pump, a 700kW submersible motor for the GIW underwater sand pump and 700kW motor for the booster pump.

‍TV Dredging has contracted MaRoTechniek as subcontractor for the electrical installation, dredge automation and winches. To ensure optimal efficiency, the vessel is equipped with PM motors, which contributes to lower energy consumption and reduces harmful emissions, the company said.

“‍To make sure (de)mobilization will be as efficient as possible, the vessel has a modular construction so it can easily be shipped anywhere by any means of transport; severely cutting transit time,” according to their official announcement.

The vessel is expected to enter service in the second half of 2020.