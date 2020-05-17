Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (May 11-17, 2020).

Tema Port Expansion Completed Ahead of Schedule

Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) successfully completed the entire Phase 1 works of the Tema Port Expansion Project in Ghana (also known as Terminal 3 of Tema Port) on April 30, 2020.

Royal IHC to Build Water Injection Dredger for NCSPA

Royal IHC was recently awarded a contract for the design and build of a water injection dredger (WID) for the North Carolina State Ports Authority (NCSPA).

Galveston Deepening Deal Inked

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will complete engineering and design resulting in a set of plans and specification ready for solicitation to deepen the last 2,571 feet the Galveston Ship Channel to 46 feet under a design agreement signed with the Galveston Wharves yesterday.

Dredge Currituck Completes Ocean City Inlet Dredging

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ hopper dredge Currituck just completed maintenance dredging work in Ocean City Inlet in Maryland to remove built up sediment in the channel and improve navigation.

CSD MOHAB MAMEESH Hits the Water

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and Royal IHC (IHC) successfully launched cutter suction dredger (CSD) MOHAB MAMEESH today, Friday, 15 May.