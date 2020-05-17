Highlights of the Week

Image source: IHC

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (May 11-17, 2020).

 

Tema Port Expansion Completed Ahead of Schedule

Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) successfully completed the entire Phase 1 works of the Tema Port Expansion Project in Ghana (also known as Terminal 3 of Tema Port) on April 30, 2020.

 

Royal IHC to Build Water Injection Dredger for NCSPA

Royal IHC was recently awarded a contract for the design and build of a water injection dredger (WID) for the North Carolina State Ports Authority (NCSPA).

 

Galveston Deepening Deal Inked

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will complete engineering and design resulting in a set of plans and specification ready for solicitation to deepen the last 2,571 feet the Galveston Ship Channel to 46 feet under a design agreement signed with the Galveston Wharves yesterday.

 

Dredge Currituck Completes Ocean City Inlet Dredging

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ hopper dredge Currituck just completed maintenance dredging work in Ocean City Inlet in Maryland to remove built up sediment in the channel and improve navigation.

 

CSD MOHAB MAMEESH Hits the Water

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and Royal IHC (IHC) successfully launched cutter suction dredger (CSD) MOHAB MAMEESH today, Friday, 15 May.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (May 4-10, 2020).   Jan ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 6-12, 2020).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 16-22, 2020).   ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 9-15, 2020).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 17-23, 2020).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 20 – 26, 2020). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 13 – 19, 2020). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 6 – January 12, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 23 – 29, ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 25 – December ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 4 – November ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 7 – October 13, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 30 – October ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 9-15, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 2-8, 2019).   ...

read more →