Fuels and the Transition to ZERO-EMISSION Vessels

zoom Image source: IHC

Emission reduction is one of the biggest innovation challenges for the maritime industry.

In recent years, this was mainly driven by the implementation of strict emission regulations, such as the IMO global sulphur limit.

As a result of the Paris Agreement, the focus is shifting towards the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

This has started a transition towards zero-emission vessels, as conventional fossil fuels will be largely replaced by clean alternatives that are produced either from biomass or renewable energy.

Vessel concepts and tools for future-proof designs

But what is the impact of these challenges and what opportunities are there in the field of alternative fuels?

In order to get a better understanding of these developments, Royal IHC has started a research and development project on zero-emission vessels.

“Our focus is on where we can play a decisive role: the integration of alternative fuels and clean drive systems into complex work vessels. We are developing (near) zero-emission vessel concepts and create tools to optimise energy efficiency and emission reduction at an early design stage. With this knowledge, we can design vessels and solutions that best meet the needs of our customers,” said Erik van der Blom Innovation manager at Royal IHC.

The transition towards zero emissions will not only affect the choice of fuel, but also the types of drive systems.

To read the full article, please click here.