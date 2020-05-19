CSD General MacArthur Enters Service

Image source: dredgingcontractors.org

Spanning construction operations over three Gulf Coast shipyards, Galveston, Texas based Callan Marine is now placing into service its new Jones Act cutterhead suction dredger (CSD) General MacArthur and its accompanying Idler Barge. 

Last week, the U.S. Coast Guard cleared the MacArthur with its Certificate of Inspection (COI) and the American Bureau of Shipping classified the new ship.

On Saturday, May 16, 2020, the MacArthur pushed off the dock in Belle Chase, Louisiana heading straight to work on some Texas projects and eventually transiting to Corpus Christi for Phase II of the deepening and widening project.

Commenting on the the new dredge, Maxie McGuire, President of Callan Marine, said: “The General MacArthur is leading the way into a new generation of dredging technology and comfort, adding to Callan Marine’s already capable fleet of dredges.”

Support vessels and equipment built to serve the new dredge include an anchor barge, idler barge and a large complement of dredge pipeline.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Safeguard Future of GLNS

Continuing his efforts to safeguard the future of commerce on the Great Lakes, Michigan Representative Jack Bergman ...

read more →

Weeks, Eastern in TSHD Deal

Weeks Marine and Eastern Shipbuilding Group (Eastern) have signed a contract to construct a sister ship to Weeks ...

read more →

Detroit River Deal Signed

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has signed a $2.9 million agreement to remediate contaminated ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Schenge Project Remains on Track

Last year, Holland Shipyards Group was selected by Faasse Dredging for the conversion of a general cargo vessel to ...

read more →

Ohio & Erie Dredging Continues

The National Park Service (NPS) will extend the closure of a section (between Station Road Bridge Trailhead and ...

read more →

Kootenay Dredging Wraps Up

Dredging in the shallows of the West Arm of Kootenay Lake was completed in Fall of 2019 to avoid future service ...

read more →

Dredging News That Marked 2019

With the 2019 dredging season now behind us, Dredging Today presents a recap of the most popular stories from the ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 9 – December ...

read more →

General MacArthur Hits the Water

Callan Marine, a Texas-based, family-owned dredging business founded in 2009, recently launched the General ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Forecasting Sediment Plumes

Dredging companies are able to better plan their schedules in advance thanks to a new service which can provide ...

read more →

Shell Marine Services for CCCC

Shell Marine has signed a framework agreement with CCCC Dredging (Group) Co. Ltd of China to supply marine ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (August 26 – 31, 2019). ...

read more →

Callan's New CSD on Schedule

Callan Marine Ltd. from Galveston (Texas) announced today that the construction of their new cutter suction dredger ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (July 1-7, 2019).   One ...

read more →

Callan Marine Opts for MPW

Mobile Pulley Works (MPW) of Mobile (Alabama), USA, has been awarded an important new contract by BEAN Coastal LLC, ...

read more →