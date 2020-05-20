Broward County Shore Protection Project Open for Public Comment

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District recently opened public comment on the Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) and proposed Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) regarding the continued periodic renourishment of Segment II, a part of the Broward County Shore Protection Project (BCSPP).

The purpose for the project is to provide coastal storm risk management through beach renourishment of the Segment II portion of the Broward County Shore Protection Project.

The need for the project is driven by erosion along the shoreline, most recently from Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

Erosion has reduced the width of the beach, increasing the risk for storm damages that are otherwise mitigated by the beach design.

The shoreline of Broward County includes 24 miles of coastline and two coastal inlets. The Segment II shoreline extends approximately 11.3 miles from the Hillsboro Inlet south to Port Everglades Inlet, and includes the municipalities of Pompano Beach, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Sea Ranch Lakes, and Fort Lauderdale.

The upcoming renourishment event will include placement of approximately 413,000 cubic yards of sand along the 8.9 miles shoreline that was previously constructed, which includes all four municipalities, but just the northern portion of Fort Lauderdale.

The Corps will accept written comments through June 18, 2020.