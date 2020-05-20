New Tool to Reduce Dredging Impacts

Image source: NOAA

NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS), Office for Coastal Management (OCM) and Quantum Spatial, Inc have developed a new tool that will reduce dredging impacts to essential fish habitat.

The team developed a cutting-edge decision-support tool, ShoalMATE, to guide wise use and dredging of offshore sand shoals.

To enhance coastal resilience, scientists and resource managers are employing coastal engineering strategies like beach renourishment, barrier island restoration, and wetland restoration to protect communities from storms, erosion, and sea level rise.

These types of projects have led to an increase in the demand for offshore marine sands. Dredging of sand shoals is the most efficient method to obtain marine sands, however little is known about sand shoal habitat value to commercially and ecologically important fish populations.

ShoalMATE provides BOEM with a consistent, science-based framework to streamline Essential Fish Habitat (EFH) consultations with NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service, to identify, address, and minimize impacts to fish and their habitats.

The tool generates a written report which allows for review and assessment of impacts of proposed offshore dredging on EFH in project areas anywhere in the Gulf of Mexico and US Atlantic continental shelf.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Update on the Reading Scheme

In February and March 2020 the Environment Agency held a number of drop-in sessions in north Reading and Lower ...

read more →

Lake Pepin Plan on the Table

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is proposing to construct a habitat rehabilitation project at ...

read more →

USACE Contract for Stantec-Jacobs

Stantec and Jacobs, operating as the Galveston Coastal Services Joint Venture, has been selected by the U.S. Army ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Modelling Sediment Spill by DHI

In order to obtain approval from the authorities to undertake dredging activities it is usually a requirement to ...

read more →

Maryland DNR Introduces BUILD

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has developed a new conservation tool to identify opportunities ...

read more →

New Paper on Sediment Diversion

A new report released earlier this week by Dr. Loren C. Scott & Associates, Inc. details the regional economic ...

read more →

USACE Meeting in Naples, FL

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the non-Federal Sponsor, Collier County, Florida, will host an informational ...

read more →

Meetings on Florida Keys Study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and non-Federal Sponsor, Monroe County, will hold two informational meetings on ...

read more →

Lake Huron Funding Announced

Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, Ontario, Canada, has announced funding for a disaster mitigation ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Collier County Study on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the non-Federal Sponsor, Collier County, Florida, are about to hold an ...

read more →

USACE Tests Submersible Dredge

﻿ The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is conducting large scale field testing of the Mini Robotic Submersible Dredge ...

read more →

DoD Contract for Partrac

Partrac GeoMarine Inc., the Houston based Marine Survey and Consultancy company, has won a 3-year contract to ...

read more →

VBA Appointed to EA Framework

VBA, a joint venture between VolkerStevin, Boskalis and Atkins, has been appointed to the Environment Agency’s ...

read more →

New Shallow Water Tool from JFSE

Controlled flow excavation (CFE) services expert James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) – part of James Fisher ...

read more →

'Perspectives on Dredging' in July

Australia has experienced unprecedented levels of dredging over the last two decades and recently there has been a ...

read more →