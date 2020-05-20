Portland Harbor Proposal Presented

The City of Portland is seeking a permit from the Army Corps New England District to conduct work in waters of the U.S. in conjunction with construction of a confined aquatic disposal (CAD) cell in Portland Harbor in South Portland, Maine.

This work is proposed in the Fore River in Portland Harbor in South Portland.

The proposed work involves the construction of a confined aquatic disposal (CAD) cell within Portland Harbor at South Portland for the future disposal of material generated from dredging activities within and around Portland Harbor.

According to the Corps, construction of the CAD cell will require dredging approximately 376,858 cubic yards of material from an 8.9 acre area of shallow subtidal habitat.

The deadline for public comments on the work proposed is June 17, 2020.