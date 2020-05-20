Portland Harbor Proposal Presented

The City of Portland is seeking a permit from the Army Corps New England District to conduct work in waters of the U.S. in conjunction with construction of a confined aquatic disposal (CAD) cell in Portland Harbor in South Portland, Maine.

This work is proposed in the Fore River in Portland Harbor in South Portland.

The proposed work involves the construction of a confined aquatic disposal (CAD) cell within Portland Harbor at South Portland for the future disposal of material generated from dredging activities within and around Portland Harbor.

According to the Corps, construction of the CAD cell will require dredging approximately 376,858 cubic yards of material from an 8.9 acre area of shallow subtidal habitat.

The deadline for public comments on the work proposed is June 17, 2020.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Aberdeen Dredging Completed

Aberdeen Harbor Board has completed its annual dredging program despite the impacts of COVID-19 and challenging ...

read more →

Albatros Busy in Portland Port

Herbosch Kiere – specialized in river, port, coastal and offshore projects – is currently working in Portland Port, ...

read more →

Portland Harbor Dredging OK'd

The Portland City Council has approved a $20 million federal grant application for the Portland Harbor Commercial ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Santa Cruz Dredging Update

Santa Cruz Harbor (CA) has just presented an update on the ongoing entrance channel dredging project. In their ...

read more →

Harwich Harbor Deepening Plan

Harwich Haven Authority is launching a major development in the Haven ports and has applied to the Marine ...

read more →

Iloilo Plans Include Dredging

The Philippine Ports Authority has deemed complete the proposal of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. ...

read more →

Vigor Wins Essayons Contract

Vigor Marine LLC of Portland, Oregon, has won an $8 million contract for hopper dredge Essayons ship repair and ...

read more →

Full Utilization of the HMT Fund

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed by a recorded vote the Full Utilization of the Harbor Maintenance ...

read more →

Cape Horn Beachfill Complete

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed dredged material placement at Cape Horn, Washington. The project was ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

ALLU Processor at Delaware Job

Dredging has resumed on the 96km long Delaware and Raritan Canal, with work expected to run through until the end ...

read more →

All Set for Cape Porpoise Dredging

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, recently awarded a $1.6 million contract to Coastline ...

read more →

Dredger Arco Dee Avoids Collision

The 68m long, 14m wide, 1300 tonne dredger Arco Dee was scheduled to enter Littlehampton Harbor on Saturday, August ...

read more →

Nigg Bay: Half of Caissons in Place

The Aberdeen Harbor Expansion Project has reached another important landmark, with the placement of the 11th ...

read more →

West Coast Dredging in Full Swing

Last week, the Army Corps’ Portland District Commander, Col. Aaron Dorf, took a tour of a dredging project ...

read more →

Port Orford Dredging Kicks Off

J.E. McAmis, a Chico, California, based heavy-civil marine and environmental contractor, officially kicked off the ...

read more →