Analyzing the Performance of TSHDs

Image source: IHC

The optimal design of an efficient and cost-effective dredger requires extensive knowledge.

As a designer and manufacturer of complex, high value vessels and equipment, it is important for Royal IHC to know how they are performing once in the field.

This information is not always available, but with the right metrics the performance can be analysed.

Within Royal IHC, they have looked at ways of analyzing the operational performance of trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHD).

How? Read more about this topic in the company’s newest blog.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

JDN: Solid Performances in 2019

Jan De Nul Group has just released their business figures for the past year, saying that in line with previous ...

read more →

Lake Okeechobee Measure OK'd

The RECOVER Lake Okeechobee Stage Performance Measure used to evaluate regional scenarios for the Comprehensive ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 6-12, 2020).   ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Breydel and Scheldt River in Italy

DEME Group’s trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) Breydel and Scheldt River worked side by side recently ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 16-22, 2020).   ...

read more →

Van Oord Opts for Damen

Damen Marine Components has won an order for three sets of steering and rudder systems for three dual-fueled ...

read more →

New Cat D7 Dozer from Caterpillar

Caterpillar has presented the company’s new Cat D7 dozer, which offers high drive undercarriage design, ...

read more →

Caterpillar Unveils New Models

Caterpillar has launched two new 13-ton class Next Generation excavator models – the Cat® 313 and 313 GC – with new ...

read more →

New IHC Easydredge for Peru

A keel laying ceremony for a new IHC Easydredge 700 took place last week at the Rio Maguari Shipyard in Belem, ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

UniSite at Marintec 2019

UniSite Group, a Ningbo based company involved in dredging, land reclamation, offshore projects, marine, mechanical ...

read more →

IHC, Van Oord Enter Another Deal

Royal IHC has been awarded another contract by Van Oord to design and supply the dredge installation for its new ...

read more →

IHC Hands Over TSHD LESSE

Royal IHC handed over the custom-built 2,300m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) LESSE to Baggerbedrijf de ...

read more →

TSHD LESSE Passes Sea Trials

The sea trials of the 2,300m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) LESSE have been completed successfully, ...

read more →

ABB Systems for Van Oord TSHDs

ABB has won a contract to deliver its integrated vessel systems to two dredgers built by the Singaporean yard ...

read more →

New Sand for Sunny Isles Beach

A delegation from the City of Sunny Isles Beach traveled recently to Tallahassee to attend the State Legislative ...

read more →