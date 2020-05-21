Analyzing the Performance of TSHDs

The optimal design of an efficient and cost-effective dredger requires extensive knowledge.

As a designer and manufacturer of complex, high value vessels and equipment, it is important for Royal IHC to know how they are performing once in the field.

This information is not always available, but with the right metrics the performance can be analysed.

Within Royal IHC, they have looked at ways of analyzing the operational performance of trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHD).

How? Read more about this topic in the company’s newest blog.