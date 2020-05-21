New Rothera Wharf Completed

zoom Image source: Ramboll

Completion of the new King Edward Point Research Station wharf marks the latest milestone for the £140m UK Antarctic Infrastructure Modernisation Programme.

The new wharf at Rothera Research Station and mooring dolphin provide the extra capability required to berth the new UK polar research vessel, the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

The new wharf was commissioned by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) and the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI).

Over two years of meticulous planning meant the wharf was completed in just 108 days – three weeks ahead of schedule.

As Technical Advisor to BAS, Ramboll provided the initial concept design and was onsite to supervise the construction, while BAM developed the detailed designs and constructed the new facility. Turner & Townsend also provided cost management for the project.