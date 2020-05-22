Lorain Breakwater Repairs Underway

Image source: USACE

Construction work to repair the Lorain breakwater located in Lake Erie in the Port of Lorain, Lorain County, Ohio, is now underway, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District.

USACE began repairs to the Lorain breakwater on May 12.

As reported, the contractor, Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC, from Muskegon, Michigan, will complete the 2017 cell repair, consisting of a 50 linear foot void with a stone base and vertical sheet pile on top.

I’m pleased to see that the Army Corps of Engineers will commence work on the Lorain breakwater, which has been in desperate need of repairs for years,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur. “A breakwater is the first line of defense against the turbulent tides of Lake Erie for many of our lake front communities. As we face the reality of rising lake levels, diligence is required to insure the safety and navigability of many harbors in the Great Lakes region.

The Corps is continually looking for ways to work collaboratively with stakeholders on all of Lake Erie’s harbors,” said Russ Brandenburg, USACE Buffalo District senior project manager. “The Lorain Harbor repair is a perfect example of how our strong collaboration with the Port of Lorain has resulted in positive benefits through infrastructure improvements for Lake Erie and the public that use it.”

The $2.1 million contract was awarded to Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC back in September. The repairs are anticipated for completion by the end of the 2020 construction season.

 

