Weeks Marine awarded additional work in Puerto Rico

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District awarded an additional $1.63 million, May 21, to a previously issued contract to Weeks Marine, Inc., for the Arecibo harbor maintenance dredging.

Image source: USACE

The additional funding increases the total contract awarded this past January to $6.3 million and now includes maintenance dredging of the Mayaguez harbor in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

The company based out of Covington, LA will be responsible for dredging approximately 115,000 cubic yards of shoal material from the Mayaguez Harbor.

The material will be deposited in a designated Offshore Dredged Material Disposal Site located approximately 2 miles north of the entrance the harbor.

“Residents throughout the region benefit from operations at the port of Mayaguez on a regular basis, and that is why we are committed to maintaining the federal channels of the bay of Mayaguez in optimal conditions,” said Project Manager José D Bilbao. “The maintenance of the maritime routes in Mayaguez Harbor is of critical importance to the economy of Puerto Rico.”

Work is scheduled to start in July, 2020 and will take approximately 10 to 12 weeks to complete.