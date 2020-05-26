Welcome to the improved Dredgingtoday.com!

Beginning today, Dredgingtoday.com readers can enjoy an optimised news website with enhanced usability, performance and a fresh look & feel.
Great news for all those readers interested in the latest and in-depth news on all things related to dredging industry, as the whole process of improving the website was driven by user experience.
Articles are now supplemented with suggestions for related articles, allowing readers to continue their news journey over a wider and more dedicated scope.
Team effort
The process was driven by a dedicated team, whose job was based on improving the user experience, not solely technical wins. Readers can stay updated on those topics most important to them, all in one place as they can now better filter their trending topics.
