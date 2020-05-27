New sand arrives at Rowes Bay beach

Rowes Bay beach in Townsville will be replenished using sand from the mouth of the Ross River as part of Townsville City Council’s annual beach renourishment works.

The work is based on the recommendations of the Rowes Bay Shoreline Erosion Management Plan and is expected to take 7 to 8 weeks to complete.

Commenting the latest news, Community Safety and Environment Committee Chair Cr Margie Ryder said that the sand transfer was important for repairing erosion to the beach.

“This work is part of an annual program that will replenish sand along 800m of the foreshore between Mundy Creek and the Rowes Bay wind turbine,” Cr Ryder said.

“Council undertakes these works annually as part of our Rowes Bay Shoreline Erosion Management Plan to minimise the effect of erosion on Rowes Bay.”

The Port of Townsville is providing 5,000 cubic meters of sand from the Ross River for the project.

The annual works will be expanded this year with funding of $735,000 provided under the Disaster Relief Funding Arrangements (DRFA) as part of the recovery from the unprecedented monsoon event last year, said the council.

These extra works will use coarser sand – transferred from upper sections of Ross River – to mix with the fine sand provided by the port.



