Apollo Bay dredging project update

The Colac Otway Shire, Victoria, Australia, announced yesterday that essential dredging work to improve safety and access for boats, and secure the economic viability of the Apollo Bay harbour is 85 per cent complete.

Colac Otway Shire Mayor Cr Jason Schram commented that the $1.05-million project, funded by the Victorian Department of Transport, is progressing well.

“Siltation of harbour had been identified as the most significant issue for Port users and stakeholders impacting the continuing viability of the Port,” Cr Schram said.

“This dredging project addresses that issue and the progress to date has been significant.”

“We have achieved our target depth of -3.5m in the majority of the dredging area with a total of approximately 53,000m3, or 5,300 truckloads, of sand removed from inside the harbour,” Cr Schram added.

He concluded by saying that the daily water quality monitoring is being undertaken in accordance with the environmental management plan and that results continue to be below any threshold levels.