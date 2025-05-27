Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Lions Weir dredging project update

Lions Weir dredging project update

Dredging
May 27, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Work has commenced on setting up the Laydown area that will support the dredging of the Hotham River at Lions Weir.

Photo courtesy of the Shire of Boddington

According to the Shire of Boddington (WA), this area will house the Geotubes into which the wet sediment is pumped from the dredger.

These are designed to allow water to drain well from the sediment, which can be collected and pumped back into the river.

The dredging contractor had planned to mobilize to site in early June, however, with the lack of rain, this is likely to be delayed to early July. Dredging will be ongoing for up to 12 weeks.

The Lions Weir project is aimed to remove sediment from the Town Pool area and enable recreational use. The total volume of silt that will be dredged during the works is approximately 6,000 cubic meters.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles