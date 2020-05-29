Weeks Marine opts for Royal IHC

Royal IHC has been awarded the contract for the engineering and equipment delivery for a new 6,540m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) for Weeks Marine Inc.
This is an identical vessel to the MAGDALEN that was delivered in 2017. Part of the contract is the supply of key components as well as the provision of several technical services during the construction process.
The vessel, which will sail under the name R.B. WEEKS, will be built at Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Allanton Shipyard Panama City, Florida. The new TSHD is designed for beach nourishment and capital dredging works and is highly automated.
Like the MADGALEN, the R.B. WEEKS will be equipped with IHC-designed and built equipment, including the complete and highly efficient dredging installation, dredging automation and instrumentation, propulsion and main electrical system.
The vessel will again be equipped with IHC’s unique dynamic positioning and tracking (DP/DT) system and eco pump controllers, which will both further enhance its efficiency.
