Fountain Lake dredging project in progress

A survey conducted last Friday (May 29) by J.F. Brennan Company of La Crosse, Wisc., showed the great progress being made by this dredging contractor in the restoration of Fountain Lake.

During the duration of the project, over 691,000 cubic yards have been dredged from Edgewater Bay of Fountain Lake, reported J.F. Brennan.

Fountain Lake and its three bays: Bancroft, Dane’s, and Edgewater are central to Albert Lea’s identity and tourism industry.

Unfortunately, Fountain Lake has suffered from poor water quality for years.

In order to improve water quality, the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) began active dredging in 2018, utilizing $7.5 million in state funds and local option sales tax funds of $9.5 million.

This will provide for dredging and disposal of the first two phases of the project through 2021 and the removal of approximately 1.2 million cubic yards of accumulated sediment.

The first phase of the Fountain Lake restoration project includes removal of dredged material from Edgewater Bay.

After completion of the Edgewater Bay works, the second phase of dredging will include the Main Bay and Dane’s Bay.

The third and final phase will complete the project and include Main Bay (East Basin), Bancroft Channel and parts of Bancroft Bay.