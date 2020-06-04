Dredging done at Port of Weipa
- Infrastructure
NORTH Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) today announced the successful completion of annual maintenance dredging works at the Port of Weipa.
NQBP CEO Nicolas Fertin said that the dredge vessel TSHD Brisbane left the Port of Weipa last week after finishing the 24-day program.
“I would like to commend all our staff and contractors for their hard work ensuring this project came to fruition,” Mr Fertin said.
“We certainly overcame some unique challenges in relation to COVID-19 to make sure we could deliver this project safely for all those involved.”
Mr Fertin also thanked the Weipa community for their patience and understanding during the project.
NQBP has managed the annual maintenance dredging program at the Port of Weipa for more than 30 years.
Bed levelling was also completed at Amrun on behalf of Rio Tinto, with hydrographic surveys revealing that dredging was not required.
