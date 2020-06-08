Dharanboodhoo harbor work moves ahead

Work on the F. Dharanboodhoo harbor upgrade project started two days ago, following project mobilization on 27th May 2020, Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) reports.

The estimated period of completion for this $2.4 million program is 397 days.

Among others, the scope of works of the project includes, but is not limited, to a design of the harbor, surveys including bathymetry of basin and channel and bathymetry of potential harbor expansion area.

The project, awarded to MTCC on 10th December 2019, aims to upgrade the existing harbor at F. Dharaboodhoo for easy and safe access to island and for additional berthing space for large number of vessels, said the company.

