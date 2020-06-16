With dredging completed in Edgewater Bay, J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. is already preparing for the next phase of the Fountain Lake restoration project.
According to the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD), in the coming weeks, the contractor will begin dredging the Main Bay and Dane’s Bay by rerouting the discharge pipeline through Bancroft Bay.
So far, J.F. Brennan has removed around 708,000 cubic yards of sediment out of the Edgewater Bay.
Yesterday, a crane removed the dredge from Edgewater Bay and today the dredge will be placed it into the Main Bay, SRRWD announced.
They also added that a second smaller dredge will be craned into Dane’s Bay on June 17th.
After the second phase of dredging, the third and final phase will complete the Fountain Lake restoration project.
The third phase includes Main Bay (East Basin), Bancroft Channel and parts of Bancroft Bay.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 9 hours ago
CHEC wraps up Tema new container terminal project
As the largest hydraulic project in Ghana, the Ghana Tema New Container Terminal Project has been co...Posted: 9 hours ago
-
Posted: 10 hours ago
Damen CSD500 working on Río Salado
Damen Cutter Suction Dredger, type CSD500, the La Portuaria is currently busy on a new dredging proj...Posted: 10 hours ago
-
Posted: 11 hours ago
Fountain Lake project moves to the next stage
With dredging completed in Edgewater Bay, J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. is already preparing for the ne...Posted: 11 hours ago
-
Posted: 15 hours ago
Protecting Dicky Beach from erosion
Sunshine Coast Council has submitted a development application to ensure a plan is in place to prote...Posted: 15 hours ago