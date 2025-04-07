Back to overview
BREAKING NEWS: CSD J.F.J. De Nul kicks off North Cargo Berth-III dredging (VIDEO)

Dredging
April 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

VOC Port Authority, Tuticorin, said that the dredging operations at the North Cargo Berth-III are officially underway.

photo courtesy of VOC Port Authority

Subsequently, the dredging work is set to extend to the turning circle, expanding its diameter from 488 meters to 550 meters.

Also, the Port will reclaim around 12.5 hectares of new land that can effectively be used for cargo storage.

The main goal of this capital development program, undertaken by the giant cutter suction dredger (CSD) J.F.J. De Nul, is to allow the vessels with a draft of 14.20 meters to operate at the port.

