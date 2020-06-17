Boost for Thottappally dredging

At a meeting chaired by Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty at the district collectorate earlier this week, it was decided to expedite the dredging works on the leading channel of the Thottappally spillway, The Hindu reports.

According to Krishnankutty, three more dredgers would be deployed in the area by June 18.

“At present, three dredgers are involved in dredging works. Three more will be deployed, which will accelerate the work and ensure the smooth flow of water,” he said.

At the meeting, it was also decided to appoint a special officer to oversee the work.

During his visit to the area, Mr. Krishnankutty also said that the main goal of these dredging operations is to minimize the severity of floods in Kuttanad.