Sandusky dredging scheme nears end

The Sandusky Harbor dredging program, conducted by Ryba Marine Construction Company, is nearing its completion, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Buffalo District informs.
“Our work will help operations at the Port, supporting thousands of jobs and making it safer for transportation,” USACE said.
The frequency of dredging in Sandusky is subject to the availability of funds and when sufficient funding is in place.
Sandusky harbor was last dredged in 2018, when approximately 330,000 cubic yards of material were removed.
The outer harbor has authorized depths of 25 feet in the Bay channel and 21 feet in the Straight channel.
Photo: USACE
