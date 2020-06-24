Hansel CSD ready for action at Bosten Lake
Hansel Marine, a Chinese manufacturer of dredgers and dredging equipment, has successfully delivered their new HS-40A cutter suction dredger to Xinjiang Province in China.
The province is located in the North-West of China and borders with many Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Russia, Mongolia and Pakistan.
According to Hansel, the HS-40A cutter suction dredger was built for the dredging operations at the Bosten Lake area, located in the Xinjiang province.
After the construction and commissioning, the new CSD was dismantled in parts and transported by trucks across the whole country, from South-East to North-West, a journey of about 4000km.
The dredger arrived at the destination earlier this month.
Hansel engineers will continue their tasks including assembly, launch and commission of the dredger at the dredging field, said the company.
