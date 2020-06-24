Port of Tumaco, Colombia, has achieved a major milestone welcoming their largest ship ever, DEME Group said in its latest announcement.
DEME’s TSHD Lange Wapper pressed on with a crucial maintenance dredging campaign along the access channel to the Colombian port, despite facing many COVID-19 restrictions.
The team’s perseverance enabled the port to handle the largest ship in its history – the near 160 m ‘Fairchem Mako’.
Colombia’s national highway authority INVÍAS awarded DEME the contract to restore the navigational depth of the 8.5 km long port access channel in late December 2019.
“We are delighted to have played a role in the port’s record achievement and wish them every success in the future,” said DEME in their latest announcement.
Photo: DEME
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 8 hours ago
Port of Tumaco dredging pays off
Port of Tumaco, Colombia, has achieved a major milestone welcoming their largest ship ever, DEME Gro...Posted: 8 hours ago
-
Posted: 8 hours ago
Meeting on planned Park Point beach nourishment today
The City of Duluth, MN, will host a public information meeting today, in partnership with the U.S. A...Posted: 8 hours ago
-
Posted: 8 hours ago
Cosby Lake dredging deal for M & N of Alabama
Earlier this week, the Clay City Council unanimously passed Resolution 2020-08, awarding the bid for...Posted: 8 hours ago
-
Posted: 10 hours ago
Hansel CSD ready for action at Bosten Lake
Hansel Marine, a Chinese manufacturer of dredgers and dredging equipment, has successfully delivered...Posted: 10 hours ago