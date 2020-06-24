Port of Tumaco dredging pays off

Port of Tumaco, Colombia, has achieved a major milestone welcoming their largest ship ever, DEME Group said in its latest announcement.

DEME’s TSHD Lange Wapper pressed on with a crucial maintenance dredging campaign along the access channel to the Colombian port, despite facing many COVID-19 restrictions.

The team’s perseverance enabled the port to handle the largest ship in its history – the near 160 m ‘Fairchem Mako’.

Colombia’s national highway authority INVÍAS awarded DEME the contract to restore the navigational depth of the 8.5 km long port access channel in late December 2019.

“We are delighted to have played a role in the port’s record achievement and wish them every success in the future,” said DEME in their latest announcement.