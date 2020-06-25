Comments sought on PDA Port Authority plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District has received a permit application from the state of New Hampshire, PDA Port Authority for maintenance dredging of Rye Harbor.

Image source: USACE

According to USACE, the proposed work involves dredging within the designated setback area of the Corps’ Civil Works project known as the Rye Harbor Federal Navigation Project (FNP) and also requires permission from the Corps because it involves dredging in areas within the designated setback of the FNP.

The work involves the removal of approximately 8,154 cubic yards of sand and fine grained material within an 85,137 square foot area, with disposal at one of two potential open-water disposal sites; Isles of Shoals North Disposal Site (IOSN), or Cape Arundel Disposal Site (CADS).

Any permit issued for this project will include special conditions at the disposal site as well as a time of year restriction, reported the Corps.

The deadline for sending public comments on this proposed work is July 7, 2020.