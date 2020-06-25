Hawick flood protection update

Preparations are now underway to recommence work on the £88m Hawick Flood Protection Scheme, in line with the Scottish Government’s construction industry guidelines.

Work immediately stopped on the Hawick Flood Protection Scheme on 23 March following the government announcement of a lockdown.

During this period, Scottish Borders Council announced the appointment of McLaughlin and Harvey as the Main Works Contractor.

The firm is now preparing to set up site compounds ahead of the start of works to deliver the new flood protection defenses for Hawick.

Commenting the latest news, Tracey Logan, Chief Executive, said: “The safety of our staff and the public remains our number one priority at this challenging time, and our approach has been to carry out essential services only in line with the Scottish Government’s guidelines.”

“The construction industry has been impacted significantly during the Coronavirus lockdown but with the Scottish Government allowing the industry to move to phase two, we are now reviewing the position of our various capital projects on a case by case basis, including the Hawick Flood Protection Scheme.”

The total scheme costs will be £88m, including the main works contract, which represents a major investment in the infrastructure of the town of Hawick.