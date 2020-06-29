Fohdhoo coastal works move forward

Work on coastal protection structures at N. Fohdhoo is well underway, with 58% project progress so far, Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) said in their latest release.

Image source: MTCC

“We are currently working on back-fill area leveling works and geo bag filling which will be used for revetment construction,” MTCC said.

The project involves sand filtering works of 1,400cbm; sand filling for geo bags; and sand back-filling works of 5,000cbm; placing of geo bags along 180m area.

According to MTCC, the project will help protect the area from coastal erosion.

The estimated value of the scheme is around $500,000.

The project – awarded on 25th February 2020 and received EIA Approval on 18th March 2020 – is estimated to be completed in 180 days.

