MTCC: Kelaa dredging program wraps up

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has successfully completed the channel dredging works, maintenance dredging and installation of mooring buoys of the Phase Two of the harbor construction project in Kelaa, Haa Alif Atoll.

According to the company, the Kelaa harbor development project consists of 3,496 cubic metres of maintenance dredging, 12,768 cubic metres of channel dredging, a 30-metre breakwater, 302-metre of revetment, a 50-metre quay wall and 1,445 square-metre of paved area.

Under the scheme, mooring bouts and streetlights will also be installed on the harbor, said MTCC.

The Maldives’ Ministry of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure contracted the $1.1 million project to MTCC on June 30, 2019.

MTCC began construction work for the project on September 13, 2019.

