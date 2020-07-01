Meedhoo harbor project moves forward

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has just released the latest update on their S. Meedhoo harbor project.

According to their official statement, work is well underway the S. Meedhoo harbor upgrade scheme – with 60% overall project progress at the moment.

The project involves harbor basin’s dredging operations of 35,496cbm; channel entrance dredging of 22,500cbm; the construction of a 115m rock boulder breakwater; a 496m quay wall and 2,480qm paved area.

Overall scope of works for the project is valued at $2.3 million.

The equipment for the project, awarded to MTCC on 23rd June 2019, was subsequently mobilized on 18th September 2019.

