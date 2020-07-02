Heron’s backhoe dredge GPK busy at Napier Port

Heron Construction Company Ltd. has just released this amazing photo of their backhoe dredge GPK, taken during the Napier Port dredging program.
“Heron’s backhoe dredge GPK, tugs Capricorn Alpha and Pacific Way with split hopper barges WH761 and WH762 have just commenced the capital dredging of 1.2M m3 for the new 6 Wharf project,” the company stated in their latest announcement.
According to Napier Port, 6 Wharf will allow the port to reduce congestion and welcome more and larger ships as vessel sizes increase and exports out of the region grow.
The Port will deposit most of the dredged material at a consented site 5 kilometres east of the port.
The dredging work is being guided by best-practice management plans to ensure water quality, cultural and recreational values, biosecurity, marine wildlife and birds, are protected.
Photo: Image source: Heron
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 4 hours ago
Mobile Bar Channel dredging about to begin
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District announced today that beginning the week of July 5,...Posted: 4 hours ago
-
Posted: 5 hours ago
Elmer Beach scheme wrapped up
Construction works on a coastal defense scheme in the West Sussex village of Elmer have been success...Posted: 5 hours ago
-
Posted: 6 hours ago
MPW to build new dredger for Mike Hooks
Mobile Pulley Works (MPW) recently won the Capital Improvements Contract from Mike Hooks, LLC for th...Posted: 6 hours ago
-
Posted: 7 hours ago
Revitalizing Whanganui’s port
Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said that a $26.75 million funding announcement from the Provincial ...Posted: 7 hours ago