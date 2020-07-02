Port of Blyth dredging begins

A Port of Blyth maintenance dredging project is set to begin on July 4, the port said in their latest release.
This maintenance dredging scheme will be conducted at the port approaches, main navigational channel and operational commercial berths.
The Port of Blyth dredging work will include frequent trips to and from the spoil deposit ground approximately 3 miles ENE of the harbor East Pier and south bound past the wind turbine array.
Under this latest maintenance dredging program, the operations are going to be conducted over a 24 hour period by the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) UKD Marlin and the tug/plough vessel Blyth Endeavour.
According to UK Dredging (UKD), the TSHD’s owner, the modern dredger designed for use in open sea and estuarial locations, UKD Marlin has the ability and maneuverability to dredge in confined locations such as enclosed docks.
Photo: ukdredging.co.uk
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 4 hours ago
Mobile Bar Channel dredging about to begin
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District announced today that beginning the week of July 5,...Posted: 4 hours ago
-
Posted: 5 hours ago
Elmer Beach scheme wrapped up
Construction works on a coastal defense scheme in the West Sussex village of Elmer have been success...Posted: 5 hours ago
-
Posted: 6 hours ago
MPW to build new dredger for Mike Hooks
Mobile Pulley Works (MPW) recently won the Capital Improvements Contract from Mike Hooks, LLC for th...Posted: 6 hours ago
-
Posted: 7 hours ago
Revitalizing Whanganui’s port
Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said that a $26.75 million funding announcement from the Provincial ...Posted: 7 hours ago