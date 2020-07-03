Repairing Lorain breakwater

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, recently began repairs to the Lorain breakwater located in Lake Erie in the Port of Lorain, Lorain County, Ohio.

The contractor, Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC, from Muskegon, Michigan, will complete the 2017 cell repair, consisting of a 50 linear foot void with a stone base and vertical sheet pile on top.

A cell of the Lorain breakwater was removed in 2017 due to it falling in disrepair.

Additionally, any remaining cracks will be repaired and solar powered lights will be added across both sides of the entire breakwater.

The $2.1 million contract was awarded to Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC in September 2019.

The repairs are anticipated for completion by the end of the 2020 construction season.