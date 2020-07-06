Newark Bay deal for Donjon

Donjon Marine Co., Hillside, New Jersey, has won a $19.7 million modification (P00004) to contract W912DS-19-C-0013 for dredging of the Newark Bay main channel.

Work will be performed in Newark, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2020, according to the latest U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) release.

The dredged material, expected to consist primarily of silt and clay, will be processed and subsequently transported to and placed at a contractor furnished, State permitted upland placement site.

The presence of dredging equipment in the channel will impact ship traffic, and it is necessary to maintain this production rate while minimizing the duration of this impact, said USACE.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, is the contracting activity.

