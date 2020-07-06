Simpson Construction wins Hastings contract

Minister for Fishing and Boating, Melissa Horne, today announced that Simpson Construction has been awarded the contract to upgrade the Hastings boat ramp – one of the busiest ramps on the Mornington Peninsula.
The $1.6m project will start this month and deliver a modern facility with all-tide access to Western Port in partnership with Better Boating Victoria and Mornington Peninsula Shire Council.
The upgrade is anticipated to be complete in mid-October.
The works will take place in two stages.
Stage one will include replacing the existing boat ramp with a longer ramp and a connecting walkway between the new boat ramp and the existing floating pontoon.
Stage two will involve dredging to accommodate the extended ramp and enable access during all tide levels.
Mornington Peninsula Shire Council is managing the delivery of the works and has widely consulted on the project with the local community and boat ramp users.
Photo: Better Boating Victoria
