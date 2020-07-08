Sea Isle City beachfill project underway

The beaches from 39th Street to JFK Boulevard are closed today for dredging, the City of Sea Isle reports.

According to the Army Corps’ Philadelphia District, hopper dredge Liberty Island is conducting dredging and beachfill operations in the area.

In the latest update, USACE said that for northern Sea Isle City, beachfill began on June 30th with a pipe landing made near 40th Street. Work proceeded north to around 28th Street and was completed on July 7th.

Then, the contractor flipped from the pipe landing at 40th Street and began proceeding south. Work will continue to around 53rd Street, added the Army Corps.

Most of the work involves widening the beach. However in some areas, dunes, beach access points, and sand fencing will also be repaired.

In September 2019, USACE awarded a contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company to complete periodic nourishment of two projects in Cape May County, N.J: the Great Egg Harbor Inlet to Townsends Inlet Project (Southern Ocean City, Strathmere and Sea Isle City) and the Great Egg Harbor and Peck Beach project, which extends from the Seaview Road Groin to 34th Street in Ocean City.

Last fall/winter, work was completed in Southern Ocean City and Strathmere.

This summer, the contractor will complete work in Northern Ocean City and Sea Isle City.