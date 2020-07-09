Ocean City beachfill moves ahead

The north end beach replenishment project in Ocean City, NJ, is moving forward according to schedule.

The beach entrance at Beach Road and E. Atlantic Avenue with the tall steps has reopened, along with the guarded Atlantic Beach, according to officials.

The entrances along Beach Road at Morningside Road and Garden Road are closed. So is the beach entrance at North Street. A Coastal Research Amphibious Buggy (CRAB) is on the beach to help survey elevations.

Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Strathmere are part of the Army Corps of Engineers’s $32.5 million beach replenishment project. The north-end phase of the project was delayed a month.

The project involves dredging, pumping and placing about 1.45 million cubic yards of sand. About two blocks of beach will be closed at a time as the project moves down the beach.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that this current phase of work will end in August.