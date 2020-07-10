Port of Townsville: Lucinda Jetty gets upgrade

The Port of Townsville is spending $1.2 million to repair the Lucinda Jetty to extend the life of the popular fishing spot for the benefit of the local community.

Commenting the latest news, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said that the contract had been awarded to Townsville engineering company Casa Projects and is expected to support 15 jobs over the next six months.

“Investing in Queensland infrastructure means creating Queensland jobs as we unite and recover from COVID-19,” Mr Bailey said.

“Corrosive damage was discovered near the top of a number of the 68 steel piles during a structural inspection last year.

“Thanks to the strong response from Queenslanders to coronavirus, the Palaszczuk Government and its publicly-owned ports continue to deliver a record $23 billion roads and transport program for the state, which is supporting 13,500 jobs for regional Queensland.”

The works include the strengthening and corrosion protection of the steel piles along the wharf stem and the service wharf. This will be achieved by the installation of steel doubler plates (adding a 10mm layer of steel to the upper parts of piles) and wrapping of the steel piles.

The construction is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year (depending on weather).

