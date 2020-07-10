Rebuilding Wellington Point northern boat ramp

The works will soon begin on the northern boat ramp reconstruction at Wellington Point, Queensland, Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said in his latest announcement.

Image source: Mark Robinson MP facebook

“The reconstructed ramp will give boaties a safer and better option in south easterly conditions at medium and high tides.A new boat ramp at Wellington Point is desperately needed,” said MP Robinson.

Works are to commence late-July 2020 and expected to be completed by late-October 2020, construction and weather conditions permitting.

The project will include:

removal of existing ramp;

installation of crushed rock base and concrete planks;

construction of concrete ramp slabs and reinstatement of pavement and kerbs;

installation of boat ramp signs and reflective markers.

“I have long-continued to maintain a strong interest in safety and accessibility at this location and I am sure boaties and fishers can appreciate the benefits of the proposed works. Wellington Point is a popular spot for all types of marine activity, as well as for day trippers and family outings. It will be great to see the completed works fully functional and in use later in the year,” concluded MP Robinson.



