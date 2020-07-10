Rebuilding Wellington Point northern boat ramp
- Infrastructure
The works will soon begin on the northern boat ramp reconstruction at Wellington Point, Queensland, Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said in his latest announcement.
“The reconstructed ramp will give boaties a safer and better option in south easterly conditions at medium and high tides.A new boat ramp at Wellington Point is desperately needed,” said MP Robinson.
Works are to commence late-July 2020 and expected to be completed by late-October 2020, construction and weather conditions permitting.
The project will include:
- removal of existing ramp;
- installation of crushed rock base and concrete planks;
- construction of concrete ramp slabs and reinstatement of pavement and kerbs;
- installation of boat ramp signs and reflective markers.
“I have long-continued to maintain a strong interest in safety and accessibility at this location and I am sure boaties and fishers can appreciate the benefits of the proposed works. Wellington Point is a popular spot for all types of marine activity, as well as for day trippers and family outings. It will be great to see the completed works fully functional and in use later in the year,” concluded MP Robinson.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Enhancing Housatonic River cleanup
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued proposed modifications to the 2016 cleanup...Posted: 2 hours ago
-
Posted: 3 hours ago
New Lock at the Soo project in full swing
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, has just released the latest update on their New...Posted: 3 hours ago
-
Posted: 3 hours ago
Port of Townsville: Lucinda Jetty gets upgrade
The Port of Townsville is spending $1.2 million to repair the Lucinda Jetty to extend the life of th...Posted: 3 hours ago
-
Posted: 4 hours ago
Rebuilding Wellington Point northern boat ramp
The works will soon begin on the northern boat ramp reconstruction at Wellington Point, Queensland, ...Posted: 4 hours ago