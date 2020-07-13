Alewijnse completes TSHD Anchorage’s electrical installation

Alewijnse has successfully completed the comprehensive electrical installation for the delayed new build trailing hopper suction dredger (TSHD) Anchorage.

Once it is operational, the 106-metre vessel will be one of just a few diesel-electric TSHDs that specialize in sand and gravel extraction at sea and the dry landing of the cargo.

The vessel, ordered by De Hoop Terneuzen B.V, is one of two advanced dredger projects that were taken over by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards following the insolvency last year of Barkmeijer Stroobos BV.

Alewijnse was appointed by the new shipyard management in the summer of 2019 to take responsibility for the completion of the works.

This involved the design, building, installation and commissioning of the switchboards, consoles and the dedicated alarm, monitoring and control systems. It also included the design, engineering, supply and commissioning of the dredging automation system, including visualization, monitoring and process control.

Ground-breaking dredging system

For the control and monitoring of the dredging process, Barkmeijer has collaborated with Alewijnse to develop an intelligent and integrated bus-driven system.

In addition to delivering high dredging performance, its capabilities mean that a crew of just 7 or 8 is all that is required to manage, load and unload the vessel.

This system is now being made available to other clients via Alewijnse. Elsewhere on board, the diesel-electric power plants significantly reduce energy consumption and emissions.

Following the launch of the Anchorage earlier in the year, Alewijnse personnel completed the testing and commissioning of the automation systems for the dredging equipment, loading gutter and sieve in the last few weeks.