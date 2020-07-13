Bull’s Island dredged material plan completed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, has completed the Dredged Material Management Plan for the Bull’s Island and Milliken Creek dredge cuts on the Illinois Waterway.
Due to heavy sedimentation between river miles 240.3 and 242.7 on the Illinois Waterway near Ottawa, Illinois, dredging is needed on a regular basis to maintain a safe and reliable 9-foot navigation channel.
Capacity of the previously used dredged material placement site has become limited due to this regular reoccurring process.
The newly completed plan identifies a new cost effective and environmentally sound location for long-term management of dredged material in the Bull’s Island and Milliken Creek area.
The site also offers sufficient space for the 292,000 cubic yards of dredged material that is anticipated for removal from the waterway over the next 20 years, said USACE.
Photo: USACE
