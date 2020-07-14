First breach closed on L-536 levee system

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District closed the first breach along the L-536 levee system Thursday.

The “F” breach on the Missouri River Levee System L-536 near River Mile 520 was closed to the 5-yr level of protection, reported the Corps.

Typically breach closures are not reported until they reach the 10-yr level of protection, but the repairs at this location were only to cut-off flows to allow for follow-on construction activities.

According to USACE, the current plan is to set the levee back at this location, so no further repairs are scheduled for this breach location at this time.

The contract to repair the L-536 levee system was awarded to AECOM Technical Services, Inc. of Los Angeles, California, in mid-May.

There are four remaining breaches on the L-536 levee system and the team is currently working to close two of those breaches.

These are the only four remaining breaches on levee systems active within the PL 84-99 Program within the Omaha District’s area of responsibility.

“The first breach closure along the L536 Levee System is a major milestone in repairing the flood risk management infrastructure damaged by last year’s historical flooding,” said Brent Cossette, Omaha District Project Manager for the L-536 Levee Repair project.

There are more than 350 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers, and tributaries that experienced significant flood damage since March 2019. Due to the magnitude of damage along these levees, repair efforts will take an extended period of time to complete.