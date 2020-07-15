The 11th Dredging and Land Reclamation Asia Summit will be held from 7th-11th September 2020 LIVE ONLINE, informs Equip Global.

Boskalis photo

Backed by demand from global ports and maritime authorities, this summit will be the best platform for dredging and reclamation experts to gather and have countless networking and learning opportunities about the latest project and planning updates.

This summit will be covering topics ranging from leading industry practices such as listening to proven case studies on successful port development and expansion while delivering project on schedule, learn effective strategies to deal with navigation and channel development, discovering new, innovative technologies and equipment, managing disputes through effective and thorough contract management, etc.

This event is targeted at people involved Dredging, Land Reclamation, Project Management, Civil Engineering, Environmental & Compliance and Marine Engineering.

The event will offer case-studies from globally renowned ports and maritime authorities about capital projects, design, engineering, project and contract management, maintenance dredging and land reclamation.

More Info