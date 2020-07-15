More dredging at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals

The Hong Kong Marine Department (MARDEP) yesterday released the latest update on the dredging operations at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals 4, 6, 7 and 8 West, saying that the works will continue for a period of approximately 12 months.

The dredging operations will be carried out by a grab dredger and two tug boats, three hopper barges and one survey boat will assist in the works.

The number of vessels engaged in the works will change from time to time to suit operational requirements, according to MARDEP.

A working area of approximately 50 meters around the grab dredger will be established.

“Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the grab dredger. Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations,” concluded MARDEP in their official announcement.