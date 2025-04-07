CCCC dredged the new channel for the Xiamen-Zhuhai Bridge

Back to overview
Dredging
April 7, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

During the recent dredging project for the new channel of the Xiamen-Zhuhai Bridge (Xiamen section), the CCCC team introduced an innovative combination of dredging techniques.

Photo courtesy of CCCC

With the aim to remove over 15 million cubic meters of silt, CCCC engaged grab dredger “Jinguang”, a hopper dredger and a split hopper barge to efficiently remove the silt.

The “Jinguang” dredger is currently one of the world’s largest non-self-propelled dredgers. With its impressive structure resembling a giant claw machine, it spans 100 meters in length, 36 meters in width, and stands 45 meters tall. The ship can dredge 2,500 cubic meters of mud every hour.

The flexible hopper dredger, working closely with the grab dredger, can remove up to 10,000 cubic meters of silt per day.

Through the close coordination of these three types of equipment, the seabed has been thoroughly cleared.

