Kooiman secures order for new TSHD

Kooiman Marine Group recently received an order from client Detlef Hegemann Aktiengesellschaft for the new trailing suction hopper dredger ‘Hegemann V’.

The dredger is designed to execute multiple types of dredging activities on specific locations.

The “Hegemann V” is developed by Kooiman Engineering, part of Kooiman Marine Group, in close collaboration with Hegemann Dredging.

With a suction tube on the starboard side and an inboard dredge pump, she can load the 1500m3 of silt or sand. Unloading the dredged material can be done by opening a row of bottom doors.

In addition, the material can be pumped by one or two series-connected, dredge pumps with discharge connections on both sides of the ship or via a bow connection at the front.

The dimensions of the vessel are: 75.90 x 15.80 x 5.50 meters (L a.o. x W x H).

Project Manager of Kooiman Engineering Peter Vrolijk: “It all fits exactly in the box, as if it is a design optimized for standard / series construction”.

“The request for the newbuild has been running for a while. From the first contact Kooiman Marine Group was cooperating with us and then adjusted the design accordingly. Ultimately, we now have a design on the table that suits us completely and which we expect to be able to deploy perfectly in the future” said Martin Janssen, Technical Manager of Hegemann Dredging.

Peter Vrolijk added: “Some things will have to happen before we can start sea trail. Kooiman Engineering will firstly have to finish the design. Consequently, we can do a lot of the work ourselves, for example ships interior, hull outfitting and finishing at one of our three yards. In addition, we have a number of reliable suppliers which will result in a good product.”

With the order for the “Hegemann V”, Kooiman Marine Group is expanding its portfolio in the dredging market.