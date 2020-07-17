Main Wharf North redevelopment moves ahead

The redevelopment of Main Wharf North is tracking well and already half way through piling for the new berthing facility, Port Nelson said in their latest project update.

The redevelopment, which is expected to be completed early 2021, is part of a wider program of works.

This includes the purchase of a new 70-ton bollard pull tug, a replacement crane due to arrive in September and proposed additional dredging of the harbor channel.

Once the rebuild is complete, vessels will also be berthed further north and further away from residential properties which will help reduce the effects of noise generated from Port operations.

Once completed, the new section of the main wharf will assist in enabling the Port to attract larger 260 to 270 metre vessels and 300-metre cruise vessels creating growth opportunities for the importers, exporters and the Community.

It will also improve the Port’s resilience, move main wharf operations further away from residential neighbors and enable the Port to accommodate larger vessels.