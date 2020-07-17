USACE commander tours Nome Harbor project

Col. David Hibner, acting commander of the USACE Alaska District, toured Nome Harbor with representatives from the city and port on July 15.
The Chief’s Report for constructing navigation improvements at the Port of Nome was approved by Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters Commanding General and 54th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, advancing the project to Congress for authorization and funding on May 29.
The proposed modifications by the Corps include enlarging the outer basin and creating a new deep-water basin to enhance navigation efficiency and reduce transportation costs.
The current facility has an insufficient depth to accommodate the deeper drafting vessel traffic that is needed to deliver essential supplies.
As a regional hub, Nome harbor supplies 50 surrounding communities in western and northern Alaska with consumer goods and fuel, making it important to the long term viability of the region, said USACE.
Photo: USACE
