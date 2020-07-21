Poralu Marine takes part in Two Rocks Marina project

Poralu Marine, an international company involved in design, manufacturing, and installation of pontoons and marina systems, has just announced its involvement in the design and construction of a new jetty at Two Rocks Marina, Western Australia.

This project will be completed in collaboration with Poralu Marine distributor Shorewater Marine forthe Western Australia Department of Transport (DoT).

The Two Rocks Marina upgrade project includes the installation of three new jetties.

The first one, Q Jetty, delivered in 2019, was specially installed to offer customised catamarans berthing space. For the subsequent enlargements, DoT planned the demolition of an old fixed jetty and the fitting of two new floating jetties.

The next stage, R Jetty, will provide 43 pens, welcoming boats up to 25m length.

Two Rocks Marina is sheltered behind seawalls but still experiences sea currents and seiching.

According to Poralu Marine, DoT was looking for a specific solution to provide robustness and safety to the marina.

“Poralu Marine engineered a system of heavy-duty aluminium structures to provide maximum strength and durability for this location. The pontoons are specifically designed and built to withstand very demanding applications such as commercial activities and high-end recreational boating,” said the company.

The new jetty is scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2020.